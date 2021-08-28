Cancel
Polk County, FL

Have you seen Jack? Missing 76-year-old suffers from Alzheimer's and diabetes

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 6 days ago
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 76-year-old man who left his home before family members were awake Saturday morning.

Jack Pitt left his home on Thomas Jefferson Circle West in Alturas, Fla. around 6 a.m., the sheriff's office says, before his family members were awake. Once they realized he wasn't home, they reported him missing.

Pitt is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs around 180 lbs. He has blue eyes and grey hair. The sheriff's office says he might be wearing a Hawaiian print shirt, tan pants, and moccasin style shoes. He should be driving a white 2016 Honda Accord with FL tag NFE2M.

He also suffers from Alzheimer's disease and diabetes, authorities say.

If you see the missing 76-year-old, call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.

