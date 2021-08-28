3 cars broken into at Trussville Sports Complex

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department is investigating after three cars were broken into on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

The break-ins happened at the Trussville Sports Complex between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Police said the vehicles were locked and windows were broken. Purses and wallets were taken from the vehicles.

This is at least the second time this month that car break-ins have been reported at the Sports Complex. The windows of two vehicles were shattered and purses were taken from two vehicles parked at the location on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 .