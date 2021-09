There’s a new title holder for the best-looking game on the PS5, “Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut,” an extended and amplified version of one of the best titles of 2020. Last Summer, Sony released this action/adventure, inspired so heavily by Akira Kurosawa that it has a mode named after him. Just over a year later, they have released what they’re calling a director’s cut of the game, packed with upgrades for the PS5 along with an entirely new island to explore, complete with a new story arc and new mechanics to take advantage of the capabilities of the next-gen console. The result is a strikingly gorgeous game, one that’s easier than ever to get lost in, which is something it feels like everybody wants to do this summer.