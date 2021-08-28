Wind Wind – The Review

IONIA is still my home…our home. It is what is more important other than living inside of it. The creatures that roam its living majestic of beauty to the music and the glow that comes from it. Harmony is as important as the rhythm of the soul. But sometimes the balance can become unbalanced and things change the heart and the soul. But it’s the Harpa that we should pay the most important at this time of struggle. Life as we know it could be lost forever. For I am Allegra, I will not stand by and let this happen. The universe as we know it needs the rhythm in order to help restore the balance we all know and love. I will not stand by and let this happen. I will save our home…my home of IONIA.