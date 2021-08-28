Cancel
Wind Wind – The Review

By Mr. PSVR
theplaystationbrahs.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you think happens when the body dies? What happens to the soul? Maybe it goes on to the next life or a place where all other souls can be in pure happiness and joy. But what if the souls go as high as they can and become stars of their own for everyone to see shining bright in the night sky? But maybe not all souls can escape to their place as there can be the bad ones still wreaking havoc even in the afterlife. So does developer ELIOT bring the soul escaping puzzle-solving adventure? Let’s find out with Wind Wind for the Oculus Quest/Quest 2, PCVR, and PlayStation VR.

