Which 2022 NFL Draft prospects should you keep an eye on when Alabama takes on Miami?. The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game features the Alabama Crimson Tide and Miami Hurricanes, and will be played in the home of the Atlanta Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama should win this one going away, as they’re 18.5-point favorites and are 10-0 in neutral site opening games under coach Nick Saban. Because it’s Alabama, there will be a litany of 2022 NFL Draft prospects taking the field, with some of them in more featured roles than they had last year. Miami has a couple 2022 NFL Draft prospects of their own though, with the best one being their starting safety.