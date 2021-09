It’s pretty much indisputable that Kim Kardashian’s kids look strikingly similar to her. North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint, are mini-me versions of their momma, and they’ve even been known to wear matching outfits at times. That being said, Kim admits her eldest daughter, North, also looks a lot like one of her aunties. What Kardashian does North West look most like most? Here’s what Kim had to say.