The Witcher TTRPG's New Supplement A Book of Tales Is Available Now

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Witcher's world continues to expand in numerous ways, and the latest addition to the franchise comes in the form of a new supplement for R. Talsorian Games' The Witcher TTRPG titled A Book of Tales. The new supplement adds six new adventures that span the continent, all told by the beloved bard Dandelion, as well as new weapons, new spells, and three new playable races, which include the Gnomes, Vran, and Werebbubbs. The six adventures can be assembled and combined to form a connected campaign or fit into your ongoing campaign if you so choose, and you can order the new supplement right here.

