Fulham moved to the top of the Championship by beating Hull 2-0 at Craven Cottage, while they were joined on 10 points from four games by West Brom, who won 2-1 at Blackburn. Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fabio Carvalho, as they had done against Millwall in midweek, scored first‑half goals as Fulham leapfrogged Albion on goal difference. Marco Silva was not entirely happy, however. The Fulham manager said: “It wasn’t the best performance, to be honest. In this competition, with the level that you are, it was not the perfect performance that we had against Millwall.”