"What is a Spartan? A Spartan is a symbol, hope where there is none. In times of darkness, we are hope," opens the latest Halo Infinite cinematic trailer that shows off the upcoming game's multiplayer from a deeper perspective. What does it take to be a Spartan? Everything and these fighters are ready to answer the call. The Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live ceremony also confirmed the release date for Halo Infinite, though it has been confirmed that there will be no campaign co-op or Forge at launch.