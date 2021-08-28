Majority Of Dogecoin Supply Owned By Only 0.01% Of Holders
Dogecoin was recently added by Chainalysis to their crypto reports. This saw the data platform collating information like on-chain data from the meme coin. The report showed upon release showed holding patterns of Dogecoin investors. As well as transaction data relating to individual wallets. The coin which had seen a lot of growth due to TikTok and billionaire Elon Musk showed some big disparities between holders.bitcoinist.com
