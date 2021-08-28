Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Rory McIlroy tossed a 3-wood over the fence

By ANDREA GUSSONI
Posted by 
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two-time FedExCup winner Rory McIlroy got off to a blistering start on Thursday at the BMW Championship, firing an 8-under 64 after making a series of equipment changes. Following his disappointing T43 finish last week at THE NORTHERN TRUST at Liberty National, McIlroy revealed that he tossed his 3-wood over the fence and in the direction of the New Jersey Turnpike, leaving him with some decisions to make before this week's second event of the Playoffs.

www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 1

Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Michael Phelps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T43#Liberty National#Playoffs#Texan#Olympian#Spaniard#The Pro Am#The Pga Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfESPN

Rory McIlroy says 'it's pretty tough to be Bryson DeChambeau right now'

ATLANTA -- Bryson DeChambeau has made a considerable amount of news lately, much unrelated to his actual play inside the ropes, and made worse by a good bit of negative fan behavior directed at him. Rory McIlroy stepped up to defend him Wednesday, saying, "It's pretty tough to be Bryson...
GolfGolf Digest

Northern Trust 2021 picks: 'I just made the biggest golf bet of my life'

Historically speaking, the big boys usually get it done in the FedEx Cup Playoff events. This has been especially true at The Northern Trust, specifically at Liberty National. The three winners at the Jersey City venue, which will host for a fourth time this week, are Patrick Reed (2019), Adam Scott (2013) and … Heath Slocum?
GolfGolf.com

Wall-to-Wall Equipment: Rory McIlroy found 3 game-changing clubs in the unlikeliest spot

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Maybe Rory McIlroy’s “lost” 3-wood was a blessing in disguise. After ridding himself of a club that wouldn’t behave at the Northern Trust, McIlroy hopped on his private jet and headed back home to collect some belongings prior to making his way back to Caves Valley for the BMW Championship.
GolfSporting News

Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy express sympathy for Bryson DeChambeau amid fan behavior

There’s no doubt Bryson DeChambeau will continue to be a topic of discussion leading into the Tour Championship this weekend. Patrick Cantlay witnessed the DeChambeau debacle from the BMW Championship last weekend firsthand after Cantlay won the tournament in a six-hole playoff against DeChambeau. Although Cantlay dealt with DeChambeau’s outbursts...
GolfGolf.com

Rory McIlroy’s missing 3-wood resurfaces at Liberty National in mysterious fashion

If the whereabouts of Rory McIlroy’s missing 3-wood has been keeping you up at night, we come bearing good news. On Sunday morning — nearly a week after McIlroy launched his 15-degree TaylorMade SIM2 Max into the trees by Liberty National’s 9th tee — the club reappeared, concluding a vigorous, five-day search-and-rescue mission.
GolfAOL Corp

An exhausted Rory McIlroy threw his 3-wood onto the New Jersey Turnpike at The Northern Trust

Rory McIlroy sounds both extremely tired and frustrated headed into the BMW Championship this season. Not only does he think he’s played too much golf recently, something that’s weighing him down headed into the second of three FedExCup Playoffs events, but McIlroy revealed Wednesday that he actually threw his 3-wood toward the freeway next to Liberty National on Monday out of frustration.
GolfPosted by
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy says he's played 'too much golf'

Picture someone, anyone, struggling to get out of bed in the morning when their alarm goes off on a workday. The first person who came into your mind probably wasn't a professional athlete, let alone PGA Tour figurehead Rory McIlroy. But the four-time major champion admitted this week after a...
GolfGolfWRX

Rory McIlroy spotted testing Graphite Design Tour AD XC shaft at BMW

Rory McIlroy looks to be continuing his season of equipment adjustments this week at the BMW Championship. McIlroy has been in a Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XTS 70 X with a SIM2 for most of the year, but this week, we were tipped off by forum member j13 that McIlroy is testing a Graphite Design Tour AD XC shaft in his driver.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 BMW Championship odds, FedEx Cup Playoff predictions: Expert reveals Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy picks

It will be a quick turnaround this week in the midst of the FedEx Cup Playoffs as the PGA Tour players prepare for Thursday's start of the 2021 BMW Championship. Caves Valley Golf Club near Baltimore will host the penultimate event, with the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings being trimmed to 30 for next week's Tour Championship at East Lake. Jon Rahm comes in off a third-place finish and is the defending BMW Championship winner after beating Dustin Johnson on the first playoff hole last year at Olympia Fields. Johnson went on to win the FedEx Cup title the following week and will also be a top draw in a field that includes the likes of Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau.
GolfBleacher Report

Rory McIlroy Discusses Physical, Mental Fatigue at Northern Trust Open

Rory McIlroy has played a lot of golf in the past year. Around 30 events since June 2020, in fact. And he has a young child, too. So yeah, he's a bit worn out. "This morning, I was tired," he told reporters Wednesday. "Look, we all had a long week last week as well, but just summoning up the effort to get out of bed and get to your 7:20 pro-am tee time, it took a little more effort today than it usually does. But yeah, just everything. It's a lot of golf. It's hard to feel fresh at this time in the season, it all just sort of catches up with you."

Comments / 0

Community Policy