Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Culpeper, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Culpeper; Madison The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Madison County in northwestern Virginia Southwestern Culpeper County in northern Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 709 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Culpeper, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Culpeper, Brightwood, Winston, Catalpa, Cardova, Reva, Rixeyville, Fordsville, Leon and Boston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH