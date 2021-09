Mason Mount says England became determined to “make the stadium silent” in the controversial 4-0 win away to Hungary. Gareth Southgate's players had cups and a flare thrown at them before some were subjected to racial abuse in Budapest, but the squad had been well prepared to keep focus and responded with one of their finest halves of football. Mount said they wanted to lay a marker for the game, to show the team were moving on from Euro 2020, as well as to shut up a hostile crowd.“When the whole stadium is against us we grow,” Mount said....