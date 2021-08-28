Cancel
Premier League

Gary Neville hails 'brilliant' Harvey Elliott after Liverpool youngster's assured display against Chelsea as Jamie Redknapp insists Englishman is destined to represent the Three Lions

By Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Neville has lavished praise on the 'brilliant' Harvey Elliott following the Liverpool youngster's impressive display against Chelsea, as Jamie Redknapp said the midfielder played 'with maturity that belies his tender years'. Eyebrows were raised on Saturday afternoon when Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp included 18-year-old in his starting line up...

