Kemba Walker and 2 players who will have a bounce back year in 2021-22 NBA season
Coming off his lowest scoring season in six years, Kemba Walker will try to bounce back next season and make an immediate impact on the New York Knicks. After having spent the past two NBA seasons playing with the Boston Celtics, Walker will look to revive his playing career in the Big Apple. With a starting five of Walker, Julius Randle, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, and Mitchell Robinson, the New York Knicks will boast a new and improved starting line-up and look to build off of last seasons turnaround.clutchpoints.com
