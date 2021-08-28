Kemba Walker and 2 players who will have a bounce back year in 2021-22 NBA season

The NBA season saw a whole host of players who raised their stock and perception around the league. Take Devin Booker, for example, as the two-time All-Star has successfully proven that he can score as well or even better in the biggest of stages, silencing the “empty stats” argument. Similarly, Trae Young, who wasn’t even an All-Star last season and was merely seen by many as a foul-baiting shot-chucker, led his Atlanta Hawks to a sensational Eastern Conference Finals run. New seasons can truly be opportunities for players to rewrite unflattering narratives and raise their stock once again.