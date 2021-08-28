Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Miami Dolphins place Vince Biegel on injured reserve

By Brad Sullivan
Posted by 
Dolphin Nation
Dolphin Nation
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Miami Dolphins placed linebacker Vince Biegel on the injured reserve list, putting an end to his hopes of returning to the field with the team in 2021. Biegel was making an effort to come back from a devastating torn Achilles that he suffered during last year’s training camp, an injury that kept him out the entire year.

dolphinnation.com

Comments / 0

Dolphin Nation

Dolphin Nation

Miami, FL
642
Followers
642
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami Dolphins news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Phins fans everywhere.

 https://dolphinnation.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Flasportsbuzz#The New Orleans Saints#The Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
Dolphin Nation

Report: Miami Dolphins make multiple roster moves

The Miami Dolphins made four roster moves on Tuesday, including the release of three players and the placing of Lynn Bowden Jr. on the team’s injured reserve list. Among the three players released, the most prominent is wide receiver Isaiah Ford, who has spent the majority of his career with the Dolphins since being selected by the team in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Saints Place WR Tommylee Lewis On Injured Reserve

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have placed veteran WR Tommylee Lewis on the injured reserve list Saturday. The team had just recently brought Lewis back for yet another stint when they signed him to a deal at the end of July. Lewis, 28, wound up signing on with...
NFLPosted by
Dolphin Nation

Miami Dolphins disrespected by NFL executives in AFC rankings

The Miami Dolphins had a resurgence last season, finishing just outside of the playoffs. However, in a survey conducted by Mike Sando of The Athletic, NFL executives ranked the Dolphins 11th in the AFC for this season. Of course, such a placement in the standings would once again leave Miami...
NFLchatsports.com

Vince Biegel lands on IR but the roster spot may not open a door

The Miami Dolphins announced that linebacker Vince Biegel has been place on season ending IR but that doesn’t open a roster spot for someone else. Late last week we made our predictions for the final 53 man roster and I had Biegel on the cusp of the roster but officially listed him as missing the 53. Now with his IR designation, he won’t make the 2021 team and may not get another chance in Miami come 2022. This is his second season ending IR stint.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Saints place cornerback Brian Poole on injured reserve

The Saints signed Poole just before training camp started. While the former Falcons and Jets slot corner could play for a non-Saints team in 2021, he would need an injury settlement to do so. Either way, more cornerback issues have surfaced for the Saints, who are looking at outside options.
NFLmiamidolphins.com

Roster Moves: Dolphins Place LB Johnson on Reserve/COVID-19 List

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have placed linebackerKylan Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Johnson joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on April 29, 2020. He spent the entire 2020 season on Miami's practice squad. Johnson earned honorable mention All-ACC honors as a senior at Pittsburgh in 2019. He spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Florida.
NFLDaily Tribune

Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin Badgers alum Biegel placed on IR by Dolphins

MIAMI – Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln and University of Wisconsin alum Vince Biegel was placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. The move was announced as a corresponding roster adjustment after a trade for Baltimore offensive lineman Greg Mancz for an undisclosed draft pick swap. Biegel has not played in a regular-season game since 2019, and did not play in any preseason games this year as he continued his comeback from a torn Achilles' tendon sustained in training camp last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy