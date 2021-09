CHICAGO – The fact that it happened isn’t a surprise to many, especially with the direction that both clubs were going when the 2021 City Series came around this August. The White Sox added to their team at the trade deadline, including a few players from the Cubs, while they also got back a few injured starters in pursuit of an American League Central division title. Meanwhile, the north siders were reeling from a number of players being traded away at the deadline that left the roster depleted.