Sioux Falls, SD

Third annual Emily’s Hope Poker Run, Classic Car Show raising money for addiction awareness, treatment

By Lauren Soulek
KELOLAND TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The third annual Emily’s Hope Poker Run and Classic Car Show rolled through the streets of Sioux Falls today raising money to help people battling addiction. Emily’s Hope was started by KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke to honor her daughter, Emily, by spreading awareness about addiction and helping offset the cost of treatment. She says they’ve now helped 100 people through Emily’s Hope.

