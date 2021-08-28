Cancel
Clearing The Air About Proprietary Consumables With A Xiaomi Filter DRM Resetter

By Brian McEvoy
hackaday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “razor and blades model” probably set a lot of young hackers on their current trajectory. If we buy a widget, we want to pick our widget refills instead of going back to the manufacturer for their name-brand option. [Flamingo-Tech] was having none of it when they needed a new filter for their Xiaomi air purifier so they set out to fool it into thinking there was a genuine replacement fresh from the box. Unlike a razor handle, the air purifier can refuse to work if it is not happy, so the best option was to make a “mod-chip.”

#3d Printers#Consumables#Drm#Air Purifier#Nfc#I2c#Flamingo Tech#Tindie
