Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Essential Quality wins 152nd running of Travers Stakes

By JOHN KEKIS
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wwB2M_0bg13O0Y00
1 of 4

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Essential Quality just keeps on winning, displaying a grit that his handlers simply marvel at.

The Belmont Stakes winner added the $1.25 million Travers Stakes to his resume Saturday, holding off Midnight Bourbon in a stirring stretch duel at Saratoga Race Course for his eighth victory in nine career starts for trainer Brad Cox and Godolphin Stable.

“He ran a tremendous race. He was very good today,” Cox said. “He certainly seemed like he had his game face on. He knows how to battle, he really does. He likes to have his head in front. He’s a tremendous horse.”

The 152nd running of the so-called Mid-Summer Derby had a field of seven 3-year-olds, and only Midnight Bourbon, the runner-up in the Preakness, offered a challenge for the reigning 2-year-old champion. The two led the field from the gate, with Midnight Bourbon setting the pace. He was ahead by as much as 3 1/2 lengths down the back stretch before Essential Quality began to close.

Jockey Luis Saez pulled Essential Quality even at the top of the stretch and the two battled side by side to the wire, with Essential Quality winning by a neck over Midnight Bourbon and jockey Ricardo Santana Jr.

“He’s very smart,” said Saez, the leading jockey at Saratoga. “He does his job. He knows how to do it. He always does it.”

The sleek gray son of Tapit covered the 1 1/4 miles in 2 minutes, 1.96 seconds on a track that was labeled as fast despite an intermittent drizzle. He paid $2.90 to win, $2.30 to place, and $2.10 to show. Midnight Bourbon returned $4 and $3.30. Miles D, with jockey Flavien Prat aboard, was third and paid $4.90.

Essential Quality has never had a bad race. His wide trip in the Kentucky Derby in May — he finished fourth — is the only blemish on that sterling record. Just like Saturday, Essential Quality displayed grit in winning the Jim Dandy four weeks ago, storming from behind at the top of the stretch in the five-horse field and holding off Keepmeinmind by a neck in the traditional prep race at Saratoga for the Travers.

“To have a horse in contention for the Derby, it didn’t go out the way we hoped. That’s horse racing. You move on,” said Jimmy Bell, racing manager at Godolphin Stable. “There was really no redemption. Every race he’s always closing. Even though it might be close, it just seems he sort of thrives on that down the lane, more so than we do. He has that innate ability to always finish. He’s always coming. He’s just a joy.”

Cox won one of the most prestigious races for older horses at the Saratoga meeting when Knicks Go won the Grade 1 Whitney earlier this month. He became just the third trainer — and the first since John M. Gaver Sr. in 1942 — to win the Travers and Whitney in the same year with different horses. Gaver won the 1942 Travers with Shut Out and the Whitney with Swing and Sway. James G. Rowe, Jr. was the first, winning the Travers with Twenty Grand and the Whitney with St. Brideaux in 1931.

Essential Quality is the first horse to complete the Jim Dandy-Travers sweep in nearly a decade, since Alpha dead-heated with Golden Ticket in 2012. He’s also the 29th horse to pull off the Belmont-Travers double, the 10th Juvenile champion to win the Travers, and first since Street Sense in 2007.

Nine of the past 13 Travers winners, including the last six in a row, entered the Travers coming off a victory.

The Travers was sixth and final Grade I stakes race Saturday. The others: in the 43rd running of the $500,000 Ballerina for fillies and mares 3 years old and up, heavily favored Gamine, trained by Bob Baffert, won for the ninth time in 10 starts, leading wire-to-wire and easily holding off Lake Avenue by 1 3/4 lengths in a light, steady drizzle; Yaupon edged Firenze Fire by a head to win the 42nd running of the $600,000 Forego for 4-year-olds and up; Jackie’s Warrior edged Life Is Good by a neck to capture the 37th running $500,000 H. Allen Jerkens Memorial for 3-year-olds; Letruska held off Bonny South, Royal Flag and Dunbar Road in a stretch duel to capture the 74th running of the $600,000 Personal Ensign for fillies and mares 4 years old and up; and Gufo outran Japan by a head to win the 47th running of the $750,000 Sword Dancer, a 1.5-mile race on the turf for 4-year-olds and up.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

556K+
Followers
307K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Baffert
Person
Flavien Prat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travers Stakes#Saratoga Springs#Ap#The Belmont Stakes#Essential Quality#Golden Ticket#Belmont Travers#Royal Flag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Maryland Statemyeasternshoremd.com

Bowman-bred wins inaugural running of Timonium Juvenile Stakes

TIMONIUM — During the first weekend of live racing at the Maryland State Fair, a pair of 2-year-olds with ties to the same Kent County breeders went postward in the inaugural $75,000 Timonium Juvenile Stakes — the only added-money event during the seven days of live racing at the fair.
TV & VideosSports Illustrated

How to Watch Travers Stakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Travers Stakes, also known as Saratoga Springs' Midsummer Derby, features many of the top three-year-old horses in racing, including Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality. How to Watch:. Date: Aug. 28, 2021. Time: 5:00 p.m. ET. TV: FOX. You can stream the race on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free...
Saratoga County, NYsaratogaliving.com

8 Winning Ways to Enjoy Travers Week 2021

Naturally, any numbered list that has anything to do with the Saratoga Race Course this year should (and will) be topped by the fact that fans are finally back in the stands. It’s been great to hear the roar of the crowd again—and actually place bets in person (though we still sanitize between every bet).
SportsWNYT

Post positions drawn for Runhappy Travers Stakes

Post positions were drawn for the 152nd running of the Travers Stakes on Wednesday morning at the Marylou Whitney Pavilion. Belmont Stakes and Jim Dandy winner Essential Quality is the morning line favorite at 4-5 and will break from the 2 post. It will be a seven horse field on Saturday with a post-time of 6:12pm. Ashley Miller has more from Saratoga.
Saratoga County, NYTimes Union

Essential Quality is horse of the hour at Saratoga Race Track

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The day after the Travers was secured, trainer Brad Cox could have been working as a spokesman for the Saratoga Chamber of Commerce. "This is an unbelievable place," Cox said outside his barn on the Oklahoma Training Track on a cool, cloudy Sunday morning. "I love Saratoga. They have the best racing fans in the world. Just being here and having a fantastic season ... it's probably the most special place racing has."
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Can Happy Saver Make His Connections Happy Again in G1 Jockey Club Gold Cup?

(Happy Saver / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) Wertheimer and Frere’s Happy Saver is out to protect his title and etch his name amongst a quality group of horses to secure multiple triumphs in the G1, $1 million Jockey Club Gold Cup for 3-year-olds and upward going 1 ¼ miles at Saratoga Race Course, which will host the 103rd edition on Saturday.
Saratoga County, NYTimes Union

Essential Quality can cap magical meet for Saez

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The summer of Saratoga has belonged to jockey Luis Saez. No one who rides horses, trains horses, owns horses or bets on horses at the Spa would dispute that. The polite, soft-spoken 29-year-old Saez has turned the 40-day meet at Saratoga Race Course into his own personal...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Stars align: NHC returns to Vegas on Travers Stakes weekend

Some horseplayers are going to enjoy a fine payday this weekend in Las Vegas, and I’m not talking about bettors risking a few bucks on Saturday’s $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga. The 22nd National Horseplayers Championship, usually contested here in January but postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, is making...
Sportsthelines.com

2021 Travers Stakes Odds: Does ‘Graveyard Of Favorites’ Claim Another?

Does the spring racing season matter now? That’s the question Kentucky Derby graduates Essential Quality, Midnight Bourbon, Keepmeinmind and Dynamic One, along with three others in a seven-horse field, will answer after handicappers attempt to navigate 2021 Travers Stakes odds. The $1.25 million, 1 1/4-mile Saturday showcase at Saratoga is...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Odds, horse-by-horse analysis for 2021 Travers Stakes

Michael “The Wizard” Kipness has been a professional horse racing handicapper since 1987 and has been featured in The New York Times. From Saratoga Race Course, the Las Vegas resident (@WizardPicks) analyzes the seven-horse field in Saturday’s 152nd Travers Stakes, designating each horse as a contender or a pretender. Kipness’...
Saratoga County, NYSaratogian

NYRA: Essential Quality beats Midnight Bourbon by a neck in thrilling fashion in G1 Runhappy Travers

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Godolphin homebred Essential Quality earned the title of top juvenile last year and continued to bolster his bid to be named top 3-year-old male with another impressive score in a prestigious race, outdueling Midnight Bourbon in the stretch to prevail by a neck in Saturday’s Grade 1, $1.25 million Runhappy Travers for sophomores at historic Saratoga Race Course.
Saratoga Springs, NYNJ.com

Travers Stakes Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers

Winner – (1) Midnight Bourbon. Betting on the Travers Stakes? Check out these brilliant new customer betting offers. Check out offers from more horse racing betting sites. Saratoga has a well-earned nickname as the graveyard of champions. Triple Crown winners Secretariat and American Pharoah were among the immortal thoroughbreds who bit the dust at the storied racetrack.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Del Mar Barn Notes: Flashiest Returns in Saturday’s Del Mar Derby

(Del Mar / Photo Courtesy of Del Mar) POWELL HOPES FOR OCEANSIDE FLASHBACK FROM FLASHIEST IN DERBY. Leonard Powell-trained Flashiest is back at Del Mar where the 3-year-old gelded son of Mizzen Mast was last seen winning the Runhappy Oceanside Stakes on the opening day of a meeting down to its last five programs.
Animalsdmtc.com

Futurity Colt Stirs Del Mar Memories for Hall of Famer Casse

A fun story about the last time trainer Mark Casse had a colt win the Best Pal Stakes and then be favored for the Del Mar Futurity. The year was 2014. The horse was John Oxley-owned Skyway, who was ridden to victory in the Futurity-prep Best Pal by Stewart Elliott. Casse, recently inducted into racing’s Hall of Fame a year after being voted entrance, picks up the narrative from there.
Animalsdmtc.com

Grade I Debutante Lures Eight Young Fillies Sunday at Del Mar

Eight 2-year-old fillies will battle here Sunday over seven furlongs in the 71st edition of the Grade I TVG Del Mar Debutante, the annual championship race for juvenile misses at the seaside summer session. They’ll race for the prestige, black type and the winner’s share of a $300,000 purse. Besides...
Del Mar, CAPosted by
San Diego Union-Tribune

D'Amato barn goes 1-2 in stake at Del Mar

Trainer Phil D'Amato and owner Nick Alexander celebrated a 1-2 finish Friday when favored Connie Swingle defeated Carmen Miranda by 3¼ lengths to win the $100,000 Generous Portion Stakes — the first of eight stakes races featured on the closing weekend of Del Mar's 82nd summer season.
Sportsdmtc.com

Pair of Graded Grass Stakes Top Program Saturday at Del Mar

Flashiest (outside) and Crew Dragon © Benoit Photo. Two graded grass stakes – both at a mile and one-eighth out of the track’s unique angled infield chute -- will highlight an 11-race card scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Del Mar – the Grade II, $250,000 Caesars Sportsbook Del Mar Derby and the Grade II, $200,000 John C. Mabee Stakes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy