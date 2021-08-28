Cancel
USA scores 10 against Japan, advances to semis

By Mike Murphy
theicegarden.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have all seen games that some goalies would really just like to forget. Unfortunately for Nana Fujimoto and Team Japan, their quarterfinal matchup against Team USA was one of those games. Fujimoto didn’t look like herself in the first period after a dazzling performance in the group stage. She allowed five goals in the 20 minutes of the game, which sealed her team’s fate, but the real story of the first was the two goals scored by Japan.

