Jarrett Zalumskis used his head in more ways than one Saturday afternoon. With 31 minutes to play in the Blue Jays' tilt against Williston, Zalumskis headed in Cullin Bennet's boot to give the Blue Jays a 5-1 advantage. Williston was unable to overcome the four-goal deficit and the Jays ended up picking up their first win of the week and second of the season.