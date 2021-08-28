Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester County, PA

Global Indemnity Group Announces Annual Investor Day Conference

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BALA CYNWYD, PA — Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ: GBLI) announced that it will host its annual investor day conference on Monday, September 13, 2021, in New York City at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. The Company states that the agenda includes a presentation by Saul A. Fox, Chairman of the Board,...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Chester County, PA
City
Bala Cynwyd, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Indemnity#Llc#Gbli#Insurance Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MyChesCo

Prelude Therapeutics Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

WILMINGTON, DE — Prelude Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRLD) announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:. Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat at 11:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 9, 2021. H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. Corporate presentation...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Cabaletta Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA) announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in September:. Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Steven Nichtberger, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 1:15 p.m. ET. Members of management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.
King Of Prussia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Jared Trexler Named Chief Marketing Officer of The American College of Financial Services

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — George Nichols III, President and CEO at The American College of Financial Services, this week announced the addition of Jared Trexler to The College’s executive leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer. Trexler brings to The College 16 years of marketing experience, including leadership roles in financial education, investment, assets, and wealth management. He will join The College on September 7, reporting directly to President Nichols.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Quattro Announces Agency Restructure

WAYNE, PA — Quattro, a strategic announced a new organizational structure for the agency. Dan Lawler has been promoted to the role of General Manager where he will lead the agency through a significant period of projected growth over the next several years. He will report to agency partners Tom McNamara, Dan Boerger, and Scott Cohen. Lawler joined Quattro in 2010 as an Account Executive managing some of the agency’s most prominent accounts, including Comcast, U.S. Bank and Ditech. Prior to his recent promotion, he served as Senior Vice President and Group Account Director overseeing client growth initiatives and new business development. Lawler has more than 25 years of experience in marketing and advertising, leading teams and client growth with winning online and offline CRM strategies.
EconomyPosted by
MyChesCo

The Apache Software Foundation Announces Annual Report for 2021 Fiscal Year

WILMINGTON, DE — The Apache® Software Foundation (ASF) announced the availability of the annual report for its 2021 fiscal year (1 May 2020 – 30 April 2021). The all-volunteer ASF stewards 227M+ lines of code —valued conservatively at more than $22B (constructive cost model – CoCoMo)— all available to the public at 100% no cost. Apache software is used in every Internet-connected country on the planet, and is integral to nearly every aspect of modern computing.
EconomyPosted by
MyChesCo

Tower Health Announces P. Sue Perrotty Contract

WEST READING, PA — The Tower Health Board of Directors today announced that the health system has signed a contract with Tower Health president and CEO P. Sue Perrotty, ensuring she will remain with the organization until the completion of its financial and strategic turnaround. Prior to stepping into the...
Wilmington, DEPosted by
MyChesCo

Ayala Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY Trial

WILMINGTON, DE — Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, today announced upcoming ePoster presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021, being held September 16-September 21, 2021.
Chesterbrook, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Trevena Announces Two OLINVYK Abstracts Highlighting Safety Data Accepted at ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021

CHESTERBROOK, PA — Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, this week announced the acceptance of two abstracts at ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2021. Both abstracts highlight safety data from the OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection program. The meeting is sponsored by the American Society of Anesthesiologists and will be held on October 8th to 12th in San Diego, California.
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Announces PFAS Funding Program Award

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced this week that the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) board of directors has approved Pennsylvania’s first funding award designed specifically to assist communities in the remediation of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a potentially toxic contaminant found in water sources and systems throughout the commonwealth.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MyChesCo

FDA to Hold Advisory Committee Meeting to Discuss Pfizer-BioNTech’s Application for COVID-19 Booster

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The following quote is attributed to Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Research and Evaluation:. “The administration recently announced a plan to prepare for additional COVID-19 vaccine doses, or ‘boosters,’ this fall, and a key part of that plan is FDA completing an independent evaluation and determination of the safety and effectiveness of these additional vaccine doses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy