Global Indemnity Group Announces Annual Investor Day Conference

WAYNE, PA — Quattro, a strategic announced a new organizational structure for the agency. Dan Lawler has been promoted to the role of General Manager where he will lead the agency through a significant period of projected growth over the next several years. He will report to agency partners Tom McNamara, Dan Boerger, and Scott Cohen. Lawler joined Quattro in 2010 as an Account Executive managing some of the agency’s most prominent accounts, including Comcast, U.S. Bank and Ditech. Prior to his recent promotion, he served as Senior Vice President and Group Account Director overseeing client growth initiatives and new business development. Lawler has more than 25 years of experience in marketing and advertising, leading teams and client growth with winning online and offline CRM strategies.