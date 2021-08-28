Cancel
Morristown, TN

Morristown Police find drugs, cash following overdose investigation

By WATE 6 staff
WATE
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown Police Department executed a search warrant for a residence in Morristown Friday night following an overdose. MPD responded to an overdose at 523 Valley St. where they found Preston Proffitt, 35, who had overdosed and was being attended to by EMS. While officers were on the scene, officers said they observed what they believed to be illegal narcotics and a large amount of cash in plain view inside the home.

