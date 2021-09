COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou volleyball team is still on the hunt for its first win of the season after going 0-3 in the Mizzou Invitational on Saturday. The action started on Friday morning, when the St. Louis University Billikens swept MU, 3-0, to start the tournament and it all ended on Saturday with another sweep, this time coming from the Creighton Blue Jays.