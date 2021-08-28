Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Projecting Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei's Numbers in 2021

By Brad Senkiw
Posted by 
AllClemson
AllClemson
 6 days ago

D.J. Uiagalelei is a Heisman Trophy candidate, not just because he plays on the third-ranked team in college football.

The Clemson sophomore quarterback has the five-star pedigree, blue-chip weapons around him and an offensive scheme with a large sample size of high-level production.

Oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook have Uiagalelei second in Heisman odds at 11-to-1 odds, right behind Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (+800).

While ultimately it's a popularity contest, there are a few needed elements to winning the top individual honor in college football, like posting huge, video-game-like numbers. So what is Uiagalelei capable of putting up in 2021?

First, let's take a look at his 2020 stats to work toward a baseline. That is a little tricky, however, because in eight of his 10 appearances, Uiagalelei came off the bench and played a minimal role behind starter Trevor Lawrence, the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But in two contests, Uiagelelei started and played entire games with Lawrence in COVID-19 protocol. Against Boston College and Notre Dame, Uiagalelei threw for 781 yards, tossed five touchdowns and had no interceptions.

That's an average of 390.5 yards per game as a starter. Extrapolate that over 12 games, and it's 4,686 yards. Lawrence never threw for more than 3,665, postseason included.

How unlikely is Uiagalelei to repeat that in 2021? In the last 10 seasons, just four quarterbacks have averaged more than 390 yards per game. Two of them, Patrick Mahomes and Derek Carr, are NFL starters.

Joe Burrow, who had one of the best passing performances of the modern era in 2019, averaged 378 yards per contest that season.

So it's not likely that Uiagalelei rekindles that gaudy average for an entire 12-game season. After all, he was nursing a shoulder injury, and Clemson didn't run him much. Also, the run game as a whole wasn't very productive, so he had to rely on his arm.

Uiagalelei threw 41 and 44 passes in those two games. Lawrence averaged under 34 attempts on the season. However, Clemson could easily throw the ball more this fall with the passing game looking like the more reliable chain-mover.

With Justyn Ross back to headline a deep receiver room, along with potentially a running-back by committee approach early in the season, don't be surprised if Uiagalelei attempts more passes than Lawernce, who averaged just 28 passes per game in his career. However, he did throw 33.4 times per game last year.

One important variable to keep in mind is Clemson quarterbacks don't always play four quarters. There were games Lawrence was on the sideline in the second quarter because the Tigers were up so many points and the coaching staff wanted to bring other players along.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQbtu_0bg11jQ700

Uiagalelei's two starts involved tight games that went down to the wire, including the overtime loss at Notre Dame. Clemson will be favored by three touchdowns or more in most of their games after the opener against No. 5 Georgia, so it's hard to predict just how much he plays.

Based on all of the knowledge above, here's a guestimate on Uiagalelei's stats for the regular season:

Passing yards: 3,204 (267 per game)

Passing attempts per game: 30

Yards per attempt: 8.9

Passing touchdowns: 32

Interceptions: 6

Rushing yards: 350

Rushing touchdowns: 5

Final verdict: Based on those projections, Uiagalelei is going to flirt with 40 total touchdowns and reach it in the postseason if Clemson (very likely) makes the ACC Championship Game. He'll also throw for more yards than Lawrence did in any of his three regular seasons.

And the passing yards projection could end up being too low. It's impossible to know how many games Uiagalelei plays into the fourth quarter, but it should be more than Lawrence. However, Uiagaelei will eventually turn the ball over, even though it didn't happen last year. His good decision-making should keep his interception numbers low, though.

Rushing stats are extremely difficult to predict. We know Uiagaeleli, at 6-foot-4, 247 pounds, is more like a Tajh Boyd runner. He was used between the tackles a lot last year, but when he gets outside the pocket, Uiagaelei might rely more on his arm to throw down the field than Lawrence, who was quick to grab the easy yards with his legs.

At the end of the day, this might not be enough to win a Heisman, but it's certainly enough to lead Clemson to another huge season and a College Football Playoff berth. Plus, he would become just the fourth quarterback in school history to reach 30 TD passes in a season, joining Boyd, Lawrence and Deshaun Watson.

Factor in a deep postseason run, and Uiagalelei could be knocking on the door of a top-5 season in Clemson history.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
333
Followers
551
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justyn Ross
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Tajh Boyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Heisman Trophy#Fanduel Sportsbook#Boston College#Notre Dame#Tigers#Boyd Lawrence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
Related
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

Ross' Return Made Every Receiver Better

CLEMSON—The Clemson Tigers may have one of the deepest and most talented receiver corps in school history as they enter the 2021 season. The biggest reason that so many accolades have been heaped on the unit is, in part, due to the fact they return arguably the best wide receiver in the nation—Justyn Ross.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Odds and Ends: Betting Line Moves in Clemson Tigers-Georgia Bulldogs Showdown

Odds and Ends: Betting Line Moves in Clemson-Georgia Showdown. Could Clemson's questions about available personnel be causing a shift in the betting line against Georgia?. It's certainly a reasonable theory based on the last few days have gone. Heading into the No. 3 Tigers' neutral-site showdown with the No. 5 Bulldogs, Clemson's edge has dropped from a 3.5-point favorite Sunday to -2.5 currently, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, heading into Saturday's 7:30 p.m. contest.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Relevancy Meets Rivalry When Clemson Faces Georgia in Charlotte

One of the great things about college football is all the narratives, some false, that the games create. Whether it's coaches entering the hot seat after one week or teams failing to win their most important contests or fans holding it over other fans' heads that their team hasn't won a national title since the Jimmy Carter administration, it's why we watch sports.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

The Best Matchups of No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 Georgia

Two top-5 teams linking up in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. means there will be a ton of meaningful matchups all over the field. No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia are loaded with talent, but that alone doesn't win. Scheme matters. Getting the right guy lined up against the wrong guy matters. Having one group dominate another group matters.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Roster Updates: Dabo Swinney's Injury Policy, Depth Chart, Fred Davis, Mitigating COVID-19

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is taking the same approach as last season when it comes to publically reporting injuries and COVID-19 issues in 2021. "We're all still living in a COVID world and that's how we're going to handle it, really same as last year," Swinney said during his first weekly Tuesday press conference. "Regardless of what the situation is, we're going to say who's available and who's not available and keep moving on."
Georgia StatePosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Approaching Matchup With Georgia Like They Would Any Other Game

D.J Uiagalelei isn't your typical sophomore. In fact, at times, he comes off more like a seasoned veteran. Uiagalelei is entering his first season as the full-time starting quarterback for the Tigers, while at the same time heading into a season-opening matchup against SEC foe Georgia. However, outside of knowing he's now the starter, he doesn't feel all that different than he did one year ago heading into the season opener as the backup to Trevor Lawrence.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Tigers Still Unsure About Running Back vs. the Bulldogs, But it is Not a Bad Thing

CLEMSON—The Clemson Tigers lost one of the most prolific running backs in ACC history, Travis Etienne, to the NFL following the 2021 season. Etienne burst on the scene as a true freshman at Louisville, a game that signalled to the coaching staff that this was a player they could not afford to keep on the sidelines. Now, four years later, it appears the Tigers have another dynamic running back that will push for early playing time.
Georgia StatePosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Defense Hasn't Forgotten Who They Are Heading Into Opener Against Georgia

The Tigers have not forgotten what happened the last time they stepped on the field. Clemson was beaten badly on both lines of scrimmage in their 49-28 Sugar Bowl loss to Ohio State, but linebacker James Skalski said it's important to remember that it was just one game and that the Tigers are ready to prove the outcome was not an indication of what kind of season the team had or an indictment of the program in general.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

5 Storylines for Clemson-Georgia Showdown in Charlotte

The wait is over. Spot the ball. Let's start the 2021 season at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The first game week of the year for the No. 3 Clemson Tigers is officially underway, and the opening contest is a big one against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs. There is no love lost in this rivalry, which Georgia controls 42-18-4 all-time in the series.
College SportsPosted by
AllClemson

Looking Ahead: Satterfield Has High Expectations for Louisville Defense

After a disappointing 2020 season, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield is anxious to see his Cardinals take a step forward in the coming season. Part of the reason for the optimism stems from what he's seen from his defense, as his Louisville team has more quality depth on that side of the ball than they did a season ago. But at the same time, the Cardinals head coach said it's still a work in progress.
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

Dolphins Reportedly Hesitant to Meet Texans Steep Asking Price for Watson

While the Miami Dolphins still appear to be very intrigued by the idea of bringing Deshaun Watson into the fold, the team may not be willing to meet Houston's asking price. On Saturday, Yahoo Sports reported that the Dolphins had emerged as the frontrunners to land the former first-round pick out of Clemson. The report also suggested the Texans were asking for three first-round picks and two second-round picks in exchange for the disgruntled quarterback.

Comments / 0

Community Policy