Countdown to Kickoff: Rockville Rams

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – When Rockville graduate Jason Lomax took over as the school’s head football coach in 2018, the team was coming off of an 0-10 season. “Even from day one, even when I was taking over that 0-10 team, the goal was always to win a championship,” Lomax said. “I think when you coach a team and you’re trying to teach young men something, you gotta teach them and have them reach the highest goals and that’s always the goal. That doesn’t mean you’ll always hit that goal, but the ultimate goal at the end of it is always to win a championship.”