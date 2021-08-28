Are cotton tote bags as good for the environment as we think?

Now that I've finally started to leave the house again, I have to start thinking about bags. I have a modest collection I used to rotate through back when I went to an office for work, and evenings out. This includes standard leather totes from Madewell and Everlane, a Chanel knockoff I bought in Manhattan about eight years ago (all I have to blame is being in my early 20s, sorry!), a treasured Clare V. crossbody that's the perfect size for quick errands, or when I just want to feel unburdened by all the stuff that somehow ends up in a bigger bag (books, tampons, Tylenol, three lipsticks, a Luna bar I forgot to eat, etc.). But in the last year, the bag that's won over my heart and shoulders is the Baggu "Duck Bag."