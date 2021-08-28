Cancel
College Sports

Rapid Reaction: UCLA breezes by Hawai'i in tuneup for LSU matchup

By Adam Spencer
saturdaydownsouth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly 1 quarter into the UCLA Bruins first game of the 2021 campaign, they already held a 24-3 lead over an overmatched Hawai’i team. By the start of the fourth quarter, that lead had ballooned to 44-10 in favor of the Bruins. That score held on until the final whistle. It was a long day for the Rainbow Warriors, to say the least.

Michigan State
Hawaii State
Chip Kelly
Zach Charbonnet
Louisiana State University
College Sports
Football
UCLA
Sports
Minnesota Statesaturdaytradition.com

What P.J. Fleck said after Minnesota's loss to Ohio State

Minnesota put up quite a fight on Thursday. The Golden Gophers found themselves in a seesaw battle with No. 4 Ohio State in their B1G opener at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers owned a halftime lead and even had a 3rd quarter advantage but Ohio State flexed its muscle and took over late in the contest. The Buckeyes proved to be too much, overcoming the deficit and posting a 45-31 victory in Minneapolis.
Tennessee Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee fans were all upset about 1 thing during Bowling Green game

Tennessee fans were excited for the start of the Josh Heupel era on Rocky Top on Thursday night against Bowling Green. Bowling Green was one of the worst teams on both offense and defense in the entire country in 2020, so fans were expecting the offense to light up the scoreboard. However, that didn’t exactly happen, as the Vols needed a late deep TD pass from QB Joe Milton III to go up 38-6.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Skip Bayless Has A 3-Word Message On Tim Tebow

The Tim Tebow experiment for the Jacksonville Jaguars is officially over after he was part of the cuts to get the roster down to 85 players. Tebow announced his plans for an NFL comeback earlier this summer – at an entirely new position. Unfortunately for the former Heisman Trophy winner, he failed to find success as a tight end.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban comments on deaths of former Alabama players Jim Fuller and Keith McCants

This week has been a somber one for the University of Alabama as a pair of former football players lost their lives. First, on Wednesday, former Crimson Tide offensive tackle and assistant coach Jim Fuller, formerly the head football coach and later athletic director at Jacksonville State, passed away at the age of 76 following a bout with the coronavirus. Then, early Thursday, Keith McCants, an All-America defender with the Tide in 1989 who later had a stint in the NFL, was found dead in his Florida home at 53 after what appeared to be a drug overdose.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Gus Malzahn makes history in UCF's thrilling win over Boise State

The Gus Malzahn era started with a downer — a 100-yard pick-6 on the team’s opening drive, but the first-year Knights coach ended up leading his troops to a massive comeback win, making history in the process. The UCF-Boise State game was delayed due to weather, and once the game...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban discusses Alabama's backup QB competition

With college football rapidly approaching, most of the position battles for Alabama have already been settled. However, one spot of the depth chart still remains unclaimed. The Crimson Tide still hasn’t made a decision on whether Paul Tyson or Jalen Milroe will be Bryce Young’s backup. “I think both those...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
Orlando, FLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Gus Malzahn era at UCF gets off to a horrible start

This isn’t the way Gus Malzahn envisioned his UCF head coaching career starting. First of all, the UCF-Boise State game was delayed for over an hour in Orlando due to weather. Then, the game finally started, and UCF drove 62 yards on its opening drive. The Knights ended up driving all the way down to Boise State’s 8-yard-line.
Auburn, ALsaturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn football: An open letter to Bo Nix

This is certainly not the Auburn you expected. We can all agree on that. You signed up to be the next great quarterback under Gus Malzahn. That didn’t work out. You were ready to elevate Auburn into a perennial Playoff contender. That didn’t work out. It’s time to shake it...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Las Vegas Raiders signing former Auburn RB

It didn’t take long for former Auburn running back Peyton Barber to find a new home in the NFL. The former Washington Football Team player, who was released to the practice squad earlier this week, has landed with the Las Vegas Raiders. This adds some SEC West flavor to the backfield as Barber will join the only 2 running backs on the Raiders’ active roster in Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Atlanta Falcons release former Auburn specialist

The Atlanta Falcons will be going in a different direction at the long snapper position this season. AL.com’s Mark Inabinett noticed that former Auburn Tiger Josh Harris was listed as released by the Falcons on the NFL’s transaction wire just before the final roster cuts were made. Inabinett notes that Harris was notably the only long snapper on the Falcons roster.
Kentucky Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Kentucky QB Terry Wilson delivers huge performance in New Mexico win

They used to call him Touchdown Terry Wilson in Lexington, and the former Kentucky quarterback showed off some serious wheels in the season-opening win for New Mexico. Wilson, who was named the starter for New Mexico early in fall camp, finished 21-of-27 for 179 yards and 3 touchdown passes in the Lobos’ 27-17 season-opening win over Houston Baptist. Those 3 TDs matched his career high at Kentucky.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama, Auburn players to promote COVID vaccines in PSAs under NIL

Thanks to the new NIL rules, the Alabama Department of Public Health will be using Alabama and Auburn football players to promote vaccines for COVID-19 with Public Service Announcements. John Metchie, Will Anderson, Bo Nix, Owen Pappoe, and Anders Carlson were among the players mentioned in Thursday’s reports. The compensation...

