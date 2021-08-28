TTU researchers create fellowship to improve communication of wildfire drivers
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the 2021 fire season has consumed more than 1.57 million acres, an increase of 42% from this point last season. The Dixie Fire alone has already burned more than 725,000 acres in Northern California and is only 40% contained.www.everythinglubbock.com
Comments / 0