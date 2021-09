Three years ago in Yemen, a missile struck a school bus killing 26 children, more bystanders, and maiming close to 100. There was no military target, no opposing soldiers, no militants, no reason. Just a stationary bus and a driver gone to seek water for thirsty kids, while others shopped for groceries in the local market. When families came to collect the dead, the blast had been so devastating some were unable to recover any body parts at all.There have been so many more attacks just like the school bus in Yemen over the last six years, during the world’s...