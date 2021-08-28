Supergirl Star Chyler Leigh Excited to Be Part of The Flash's Armageddon Event

On November 16, the return of The CW's The Flash for an eighth season will also serve as the kick-off to the five-part special event "Armageddon"- and it sounds like it's ready to live up to its name. When a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail. Now we're learning more about who our heroes will be dealing with, as Deadline Hollywood reports exclusively that Tony Curran (Your Honor, Ray Donovan) has joined the cast in the role of Despero.