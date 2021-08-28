Cancel
TV Series

Supergirl Star Chyler Leigh Excited to Be Part of The Flash's Armageddon Event

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupergirl may be coming to an end after six seasons, but the Arrowverse hasn't seen the last of National City's heroes. On Wednesday, The CW announced the first details for "Armageddon", the five-part premiere event for The Flash's eighth season and it's an event that will see a number of heroes from across the network's DC television shows appear, including Supergirl's Alex Danvers/Sentinel. Chyler Leigh will reprise her role alongside a handful of other heroes and it's something that Leigh says she's very grateful to be a part of.

