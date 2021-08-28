Bryant Park Elementary architects win Building Birmingham award

From The Tribune staff reports

CLAY — Bryant Park Elementary School in Clay and TurnerBatson Architects received a Building Birmingham Award.

The Birmingham Business Journal presented the award to the architects and the school for highlighting “projects that are shaping our economy and the talented companies and people who are making them possible in Birmingham construction and design industries.”

The campus is located at 2020 Bryant Park Drive and is one of several new schools built by JEFCOED.

The school has been open for one year. Principal Dr. Cortney Slaughter said the design of the building has helped make it a success.

“When the building is laid out very well and there’s a great design for the building, it makes the flow and the operation of the building just go,” said Slaughter. “It’s just a natural flow with the openness of the building, the way the hallways are laid out, it really helps us through the daily routines.”

“Jefferson County Schools is proud of this beautiful new facility and the outstanding job of TurnerBatson Architects,” said John Huddleston, with JEFCOED.