Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Bryant Park Elementary architects win Building Birmingham award

By Erica Thomas
Posted by 
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 6 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

CLAY — Bryant Park Elementary School in Clay and TurnerBatson Architects received a Building Birmingham Award.

Bryant Park Elementary School. Photo: Jefferson County Schools.

The Birmingham Business Journal presented the award to the architects and the school for highlighting “projects that are shaping our economy and the talented companies and people who are making them possible in Birmingham construction and design industries.”

The campus is located at 2020 Bryant Park Drive and is one of several new schools built by JEFCOED.

The school has been open for one year. Principal Dr. Cortney Slaughter said the design of the building has helped make it a success.

“When the building is laid out very well and there’s a great design for the building, it makes the flow and the operation of the building just go,” said Slaughter. “It’s just a natural flow with the openness of the building, the way the hallways are laid out, it really helps us through the daily routines.”

“Jefferson County Schools is proud of this beautiful new facility and the outstanding job of TurnerBatson Architects,” said John Huddleston, with JEFCOED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Government
Jefferson County, AL
Education
Jefferson County, AL
Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
City
Clay, AL
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#The Tribune#Turnerbatson Architects#Building Birmingham Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Trussville, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

City of Trussville continues downtown development by vacating street in special-called meeting

By Erica Thomas, managing editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council met in a special-called meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Mayor Buddy Choat and Councilor Lisa Bright were unable to attend the meeting. The meeting lasted less than 15 minutes but several items were approved, including one that will continue development in downtown Trussville. […]
Trussville, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

JeffCo deputies seek escaped suspect in East Lake area

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Jefferson County Warrant Deputies were attempting to place 34-year-old, Joshua Neil Lee under arrest for outstanding warrants Wednesday morning when he escaped custody. Lee had already been cuffed and had been placed in the backseat of a patrol unit when he broke free and ran, according to a […]
Trussville, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

5 Trussville families share impact of childhood cancer: ‘They can inspire us to be better people’

By Erica Thomas, managing editor TRUSSVILLE — Every three minutes, a child is diagnosed with cancer. Despite billions of dollars pouring into cancer research around the world, only 4% of money raised for research and support go specifically towards childhood cancer. That is why September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and why five Trussville families […]
Trussville, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Rep. Danny Garrett presents Trussville with $32K check

From The  Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Rep. Danny Garrett was at the Trussville City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, to present a $32,000 check to the city. The money came from Jefferson County’s sales tax program for community service grants. “This is their money,” Garrett said. “It’s from the renewal of the […]
Shelby County, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Shelby County Schools to require masking indoors

From The Tribune staff reports COLUMBIANA — Shelby County Schools announced Thursday it will require mask-wearing indoors from Aug. 30 – Oct. 1. Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks said in a letter that the decision was made after “further analysis of data related to coronavirus and the potential adverse impact on instruction and school operations.” Brooks […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy