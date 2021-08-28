Cancel
Income Tax

Unemployment tax refund: IRS payment schedule, tax transcripts and more

By Oscar Gonzalez
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IRS isn't done sending refunds for overpaid taxes on 2020 unemployment benefits. It's been a month since the last batch of 1.5 million refunds was disbursed, and refunds are expected to be issued through the end of summer. But while some have reported on social media that they have pending dates on their IRS tax transcripts, many other taxpayers say they haven't received any money or updates at all. If that's you, we'll explain how to access your tax transcripts to see the status of your refund.

When can you expect the unemployment federal tax refund break? Here's what we know

Did you file your taxes before the American Rescue Plan was passed in March? If so, you could be eligible for a bigger refund than you expected. Here's why: The first $10,200 of 2020 jobless benefits, or $20,400 for married couples filing jointly, is considered nontaxable income. The IRS is supposed to issue refunds to taxpayers who paid taxes on these benefits automatically after making an adjustment -- averaging at $1,686, though it depends on personal factors. However, the payment date is unclear.
If You Get This Email, Don't Open It, IRS Warns

Stimulus payments have aided millions of Americans over the last year after the heavy financial burden brought on by the pandemic. But while the promise of more money from the government is enticing to anyone, experts have long cautioned that the chances of a fourth stimulus payment nationwide are slim to none. That doesn't mean con artists aren't trying to capitalize on people's hopes that more money is on the way, however. The IRS is now warning taxpayers that scammers have been on the move with promises of additional payments, trying to reach people through their email. Read on to find out how to know if you're being targeted.
IRS telling some Americans to pay back federal stimulus payments

BOSTON — The IRS has been sending letters this month telling some Americans they need to pay back their stimulus payments. A Massachusetts woman says in her case, it's a mistake, but she reached out to NewsCenter 5 after not being able to get any answers from the IRS. Natalie...
When Will You Get Your Tax Return Refund for 2021?

While tax refund checks sometimes get delayed by the IRS, some people are experiencing unusual delays in 2021. Some people have been waiting for more than eight weeks for a refund that usually takes three weeks or less. This year, the tax deadline was also extended from April 15 to May 17 to reflect the COVID-19 pandemic-driven challenges. After the delays in 2021, many people want to know when they will get their tax return refund in 2021?
Missing your child tax credit payment? Got the wrong amount? Here's what to do

The majority of US families are receiving child tax credit payments without any hurdles, but many eligible families are still waiting. If your banking information or mailing address is outdated, the deadline has passed to update it ahead of the Sept. 15 check (though you can still update it before the following check). But what if your information is up to date and you still haven't received a payment?
IRS tax refund delays are so bad in 2021 that not even taxpayer advocates can keep up

You know things are dire when even your tax helpers are overtaxed. In a rare display of transparency this week, the Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS) outlined various logistical problems that have caused substantial delays for its team of advocates, who are tasked with helping taxpayers resolve issues with the Internal Revenue Service. Just as the IRS has been buried under an extreme backlog of unprocessed tax returns—leaving millions of Americans without their refunds and no word on the they’ll receive them—the TAS has been suffocating under the flood of taxpayers who have turned to the service for help.
When Will the IRS Process Amended Returns?

Along with processing regular tax returns, the IRS has had delays in processing amended tax returns. Amended tax returns are used to correct mistakes a person made on their original federal return. It’s a great way to make adjustments, such as changing filing status, income, credits, or deductions. Article continues...
Child tax credit 2021: Number of payments left, opt-out deadlines and IRS updates

The third child tax credit payment is coming in just two weeks and will arrive in your bank account on Sept. 15, or be mailed as a paper check soon after. The child tax credit program is different from prior years for qualifying families. Parents are getting part of their child tax credit money in advance monthly payments and the other half during tax time next year; they can expect up to $300 per child for each month through December. But some families may choose to opt out to avoid repaying the IRS due to complicated tax situations.
IRS: Tax Relief Now Available to Victims of Hurricane Ida

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Victims of Hurricane Ida that began on August 26 now have until January 3, 2022, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, announced the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS states it is offering this relief to any area designated by the Federal...

