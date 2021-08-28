Unemployment tax refund: IRS payment schedule, tax transcripts and more
The IRS isn't done sending refunds for overpaid taxes on 2020 unemployment benefits. It's been a month since the last batch of 1.5 million refunds was disbursed, and refunds are expected to be issued through the end of summer. But while some have reported on social media that they have pending dates on their IRS tax transcripts, many other taxpayers say they haven't received any money or updates at all. If that's you, we'll explain how to access your tax transcripts to see the status of your refund.www.cnet.com
