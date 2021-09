49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is ramping things up as the regular season grows closer and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans likes what he’s seen thus far. Bosa has not done team drills yet this summer, but Ryans said that he appears to have the same speed and explosiveness he did before he tore his ACL last season. Ryans thinks the last step for Bosa to be all the way back will have to do with his mind rather than his body and he has a lot of confidence in what it will look like when Ryans gets there.