Cochise County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 14:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Graham and southeastern Pinal Counties through 445 PM MST At 405 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, or 12 miles northeast of Mammoth, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail, along with heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oracle, Mammoth, San Manuel, Dudleyville, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, Biosphere 2 and Klondyke. This includes Route 77 between mile markers 98 and 133. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

