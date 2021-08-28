Cancel
Brown County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Redwood, Watonwan by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 18:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Redwood; Watonwan The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Redwood County in southwestern Minnesota Brown County in south central Minnesota Northwestern Watonwan County in south central Minnesota * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 605 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tracy to 6 miles southeast of Storden, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Wabasso around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Comfrey, Redwood Falls, Morgan, Franklin, Morton, Hanska and New Ulm. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

