Yankees winning streak ends: New York loses to Athletics, snapping franchise's fifth longest winning streak

By R.J. Anderson
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees' longest winning streak in 60 years is over. Saturday afternoon in Oakland, the Yankees fell 3-2 (box score) to the Athletics in the third game of their four-game series. New York had won its previous 13 games, the franchise's most prolific winning streak since Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle were chasing Babe Ruth's home run record in September of 1960.

