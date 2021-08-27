Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Judge Shuts Down Governor Ron DeSantis’ Anti-Mask Mandate In Public Schools & Calling It “Unlawful”

By Danielle Jennings
myv949.com
 9 days ago

#Roommates, after weeks of intense backlash and legal threats, a Florida judge has finally made a decision regarding state Governor Ron DeSantis’ extremely controversial ban of requiring public schools to enforce mask mandates. In a recent ruling, a judge stated that Ron DeSantis was “unlawful” in his initial anti-mask mandate that attempted to ban schools from requiring students to wear masks, as Florida continues to have the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases.

myv949.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Leon County, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
Leon County, FL
Education
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Statutes#Mandates#Public Schools#Nbcnews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
Posted by
Reuters

Six Palestinian militants escape from high-security Israeli prison

JERUSALEM, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Six Palestinian militants broke out of a high-security Israeli prison on Monday in what Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called a grave incident. Israeli police and the military had started a search after the escape from Gilboa prison in northern Israel. Five of the fugitives belong...

Comments / 0

Community Policy