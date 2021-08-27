Florida Judge Shuts Down Governor Ron DeSantis’ Anti-Mask Mandate In Public Schools & Calling It “Unlawful”

#Roommates, after weeks of intense backlash and legal threats, a Florida judge has finally made a decision regarding state Governor Ron DeSantis’ extremely controversial ban of requiring public schools to enforce mask mandates. In a recent ruling, a judge stated that Ron DeSantis was “unlawful” in his initial anti-mask mandate that attempted to ban schools from requiring students to wear masks, as Florida continues to have the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases.