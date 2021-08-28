The Football Fever: Quinn Ewers secures NIL deal with Ricart Automotive

Four Ohio State football captains and six players overall helped launch "Coughlin Drive Series" Thursday in Pataskala. This video file cannot be played.(Error Code: 102630) Coughlin is partnering with Chris Olave, CJ Stroud, Haskell Garrett, Zach Harrison, Teradja Mitchell and Miyan Williams who are all represented by Columbus-based NIL Management. Zach Beebe of NIL Management said, "This is more than just a car partnership deal. Throughout the season the guys will participate in toy drives, fundraiser and other community outreach projects."Representing the automotive group, Christina Coughlin echoed those sentiments. "It's partnership with a purpose." OSU freshman running back Miyan Williams told ABC-6 "It's a blessing and a way to get more involved in the community. The players will have use of the cars and trucks for the football season in exchange for appearances at events outlined by Coughlin.