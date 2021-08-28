Cancel
West Palm Beach, FL

Retired firefighter provides three days of overdose reduction education and training

By Arthur Mondale
WPTV West Palm Beach
 6 days ago
Opioid-caused deaths in Florida have increased by 51 percent since 2019 and in response to International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, one South Florida retired firefighter is raising awareness through three days of visible campaigns.

Retired firefighter Luuis Garcia, founder of USA Opioid Crisis Mortality Reduction with NARCAN, visits churches, non-profits, police and fire departments to raise awareness about the opioid crisis. To date, these events have resulted in the distribution of 6,000 NARCAN sprays which the CDC says can reverse overdose to prevent death.

Over the next three days, Garcia is hosting 10 education and NARCAN distribution events that are free to the public in Boca Raton, Lake Worth Beach, Okeechobee and in West Palm Beach. He says mortality reduction requires addressing stigma.

”If we could view NARCAN as commonly and as stigma free as a smoke detector, a fire extinguisher, an automatic defibrillators, an epipen, a first aid kit — we would save virtually all of the 100,000 people that died last year from opioids,” Garcia said.

Pre-registration is required. The events are free. Call (954) 859-4696 to register. To learn more visit, here: https://www.facebook.com/USA-Opioid-Crisis-Mortality-Reduction-501c3-pending-100137338544036 And here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/usa-opioid-crisis-mortality-reduction-with-narcan

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

