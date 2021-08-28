Cancel
Public Safety

Slain Marine who cradled baby at Kabul airport loved her job

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who cradled a baby in her arms at the airport and posted on social media that she loved her job. A young husband with a child on the way. Another man who always wanted to be in the military. A man who planned to become a sheriff’s deputy when his deployment ended. Heart-wrenching details have emerged about some of the 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, which also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans.

