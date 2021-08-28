Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkhart, TX

Elkhart actor takes role in new crime drama

By PENNYLYNN WEBB pennylynnwebb@palestineherald.com
Herald-Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollywood Actor Tye Sheridan, a native of Elkhart, will be featured in the American crime drama “The Card Counter” this September. According to the Variety synopsis, “The Card Counter,” written and directed by Paul Schrader, follows William Tell, played by Oscar Issac, a gambler and former serviceman who sets out to reform a young man seeking revenge on a mutual enemy from their past. Tell just wants to play cards. His spartan existence on the casino trail is shattered when he is approached by Cirk, played by Sheridan, a vulnerable and angry young man seeking help to execute his plan for revenge on a military colonel. Tell sees a chance at redemption through his relationship with Cirk. Gaining backing from mysterious gambling financier La Linda, Tell takes Cirk with him on the road, going from casino to casino until the unlikely trio set their sights on winning the World Series of poker in Las Vegas. But keeping Cirk on the straight-and-narrow proves impossible, dragging Tell back into the darkness of his past.

www.palestineherald.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkhart, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tye Sheridan
Person
Bill Skarsgard
Person
Paul Schrader
Person
George Clooney
Person
Martin Sensmeier
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Lily Rabe
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Ashton Sanders
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Moises Arias
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Tom Hardy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Las Vegas#American#Penn#Alpha Company#Cyclops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy