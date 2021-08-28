Mississippi under State of Emergency as Hurricane Ida approaches

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves issues a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves issues a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida (WHBQ)

MS — Governor Tate Reeves has issued a State of Emergency in anticipation of Hurricane Ida.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall Sunday, August 29, 2021, as a Category 4 hurricane.

This natural disaster can cause damage to homes, businesses, other property and threaten the safety of Mississippians.

Hurricane Ida is expected to impact the entire state Sunday into Monday, so the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is urging all citizens to finalize their hurricane preparations today.

FEMA would be authorized to provide emergency measures, for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the following twenty-four counties: Adams, Amite, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Stone, Walthall, Wayne and Wilkinson Counties.

More counties could be added based on the impacts of Hurricane Ida.

It is important that Mississippians organize a disaster kit containing the following:

• 3 Day Supply of Non-Perishable Food and Water

• Flashlight with Extra Batteries

• Medication

• Copies of Important Documents (Birth Certificate, Passport, Marriage License, etc.)

• Extra Cash

• First Aid Kit

Current shelter openings, evacuation orders and a list of sandbag locations can be found here. This page will be updated frequently throughout this event as MEMA receives new information.

