Mississippi State

Mississippi under State of Emergency as Hurricane Ida approaches

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 6 days ago
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves issues a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida

MS — Governor Tate Reeves has issued a State of Emergency in anticipation of Hurricane Ida.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall Sunday, August 29, 2021, as a Category 4 hurricane.

This natural disaster can cause damage to homes, businesses, other property and threaten the safety of Mississippians.

Hurricane Ida is expected to impact the entire state Sunday into Monday, so the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is urging all citizens to finalize their hurricane preparations today.

FEMA would be authorized to provide emergency measures, for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the following twenty-four counties: Adams, Amite, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Stone, Walthall, Wayne and Wilkinson Counties.

More counties could be added based on the impacts of Hurricane Ida.

It is important that Mississippians organize a disaster kit containing the following:

• 3 Day Supply of Non-Perishable Food and Water

• Flashlight with Extra Batteries

• Medication

• Copies of Important Documents (Birth Certificate, Passport, Marriage License, etc.)

• Extra Cash

• First Aid Kit

Current shelter openings, evacuation orders and a list of sandbag locations can be found here. This page will be updated frequently throughout this event as MEMA receives new information.

FOX13 is committed to bringing you the latest news as this extremely strong storm makes landfall and continues to move North. Tune into FOX13 News on-air and online for frequent updates.

Comments / 13

