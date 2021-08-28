Cancel
Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Starting Sunday

 6 days ago

DeSclafani (ankle) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against Atlanta, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports. DeSclafani exited his start against the Mets back on Aug. 18 with right ankle inflammation, but the injury evidently wasn't a major one. He'll be ready to go without a rehab assignment, having missed just a single turn in the rotation.

