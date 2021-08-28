Cancel
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Leads FG drive

Jackson completed three of four passes for 29 yards in Saturday's preseason game against Washington. Jackson played one drive, which ended with a J.K. Dobbins injury followed by a missed field goal by the backup kicker. Jackson emerged unscathed, completing one pass to Dobbins and two others to Mark Andrews. Jackson and Andrews may need to put the Baltimore offense on their shoulders Week 1 at Las Vegas, as the Ravens already had a slew of injuries at wide receiver before losing another playmaker (Dobbins) in Saturday's game.

NFLdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions next great QB could be an even better Lamar Jackson

We know that Jared Goff will be the Detroit Lions starting quarterback in 2021 and he will likely be their starter in 2022. But, during those two seasons, will Goff prove to the Lions that he is their QB of the future?. Personally, I believe in Goff more than most...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Once again, we are criticizing Lamar Jackson for the wrong things

Before we get rolling on this, let’s just get it out in the open: Lamar Jackson is not a perfect quarterback. There are things he needs to work on as a pure passer before he can be seen as a top-five player in that department, as opposed to an overall offensive weapon, and the only quarterback in NFL history with two 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Jackson isn’t great when throwing to middle of the field closed (MOFC) coverage, he can be erratic to either side of the field at times, he regressed as a pocket passer in 2020 (in part because the pockets were not as well-defined), and there are obvious instances in which he’s left schematic meat on the bone while insinuating that his passing game is too predictable.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Is Lamar Jackson playing tonight vs. Washington?

Lamar Jackson has yet to take a preseason snap, but with some teams using the third preseason game as a dress rehearsal, is he playing in the finale? The Baltimore Ravens start the season with the Raiders in Las Vegas. Does Jackson need the reps?. Is Lamar Jackson playing tonight?
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: Lamar Jackson presents new-look defense with first test

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, and the new-look defense will have a major test in Lamar Jackson. Much has been made of the Las Vegas Raiders new-look defense, led by a defensive coordinator who has had some real success at the NFL level. Gus Bradley inherits a group that was one of the worst in football last season, but also one that made wholesale changes, so he has a blank slate to work with in some areas.
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens: ESPN analyst says the NFL might ‘figure out’ Lamar Jackson this year

Ravens, Lamar Jackson Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports. The Baltimore Ravens undoubtedly have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Lamar Jackson. He’s a man who needs no introduction. Defenses have struggled to contain Jackson ever since his rookie season. Through his MVP campaign in 2019 and...
NFLUSA Today

ESPN analyst thinks Lamar Jackson is under pressure

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has had a phenomenal start to his NFL career. During his three seasons in the league he’s amassed a 30-7 record as a starter, accumulated almost 10,000 total yards, won a unanimous MVP award, and has broken record after record. On the show”Get Up“, Jeremy...
NFLFOX Sports

Is this the season the NFL defenses finally solve the Lamar Jackson conundrum?

Lamar Jackson is entering just his fourth season in the NFL, but he already has a résumé that reads like that of an experienced veteran. He has led the Baltimore Ravens to the playoffs in three consecutive seasons, and he claimed the 2019 NFL MVP award. However, while Jackson has gotten off to a fast start in his career, some believe that ground still exists for the rest of the field to catch up.
NFLchatsports.com

Is this the year the Cleveland Browns figure out Lamar Jackson?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) narrorly escapes Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) as he scrambles for yards during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 11 1. The Cleveland Browns have immense respect for Lamar...
NFLRealGM

Lamar Jackson Doubts Defenses Have Figured Him Out

Lamar Jackson is confident entering his fourth professional season. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback was asked about media comments suggesting that this is the year NFL defenses will figure him out on offense. "I'm gonna keep playing football and we're gonna see. But I doubt it, dude. I doubt it. I...
NFLSportsGrid

Is Lamar Jackson A Lock To Rush For Over 900 Yards?

In just three seasons, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has left his stamp as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks to grace the field in the NFL’s history. He became the second quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons last year, joining only Michael Vick.
NFLfoxbaltimore.com

Preseason Game or No Preseason Game, Lamar Jackson Got the Reps in Carolina Needed

BALTIMORE, MD (WBFF)---- John Harbaugh won't say his plans for quarterback Lamar Jackson in the Ravens second preseason game of the season at Carolina tomorrow night. He'll never give away game availability plans, even if the game doesn't count. After all that would be an advantage to have for the Panthers and Harbaugh can still keep the Ravens preseason winning streak alive. They currently have won 18 straight preseason games after not playing any in 2020 due to the pandemic.

