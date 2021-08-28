Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Leads FG drive
Jackson completed three of four passes for 29 yards in Saturday's preseason game against Washington. Jackson played one drive, which ended with a J.K. Dobbins injury followed by a missed field goal by the backup kicker. Jackson emerged unscathed, completing one pass to Dobbins and two others to Mark Andrews. Jackson and Andrews may need to put the Baltimore offense on their shoulders Week 1 at Las Vegas, as the Ravens already had a slew of injuries at wide receiver before losing another playmaker (Dobbins) in Saturday's game.www.cbssports.com
