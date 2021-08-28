New NIL rules allow players to cash in — but first, they have to win

In recent history, there have been numerous occasions where college athletes have been caught illegally profiting off of their own likeness, which in itself does not sound very criminal. One of the more recent and controversial instances occurred in 2010, when five football players from The Ohio State University were caught selling off their specialized memorabilia to tattoo artists in exchange for discounted and free tattoos. The five athletes who were penalized for this offense were quarterback Terelle Pryor, wide receiver Devier Posey, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, running back Daniel Herron and offensive lineman Mike Adams. As a result of these players violating the NCAA’s rule, not only were they all suspended for five games during the 2011 season, their records were also permanently removed, fundamentally destroying their legacy.