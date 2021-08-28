Cancel
Riverside County, CA

Chaparral Fire in La Cresta now 1,425 acres and 10% contained

By Jennifer Franco
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago
UPDATE: Fire officials said that the Chaparral Fire was 1,425 acres and 10% contained Sunday morning. One firefighter received minor injuries and two structures were destroyed. Evacuation warnings and orders remained in place.

Cal Fire and Riverside County firefighters are on the scene of a wildfire burning near Tenaja Road and Cleveland Forest Road, in La Cresta.

The Chaparral Fire was reported at 12:38 p.m. Saturday. Multiple air and ground resources are on the scene, including 150 firefighters.

Evacuation orders and warnings are in place for some surrounding communities.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments on this wildfire.

The post Chaparral Fire in La Cresta now 1,425 acres and 10% contained appeared first on KESQ .

Palm Springs, CA
Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

