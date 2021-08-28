Chaparral Fire in La Cresta now 1,425 acres and 10% contained

UPDATE: Fire officials said that the Chaparral Fire was 1,425 acres and 10% contained Sunday morning. One firefighter received minor injuries and two structures were destroyed. Evacuation warnings and orders remained in place.

Cal Fire and Riverside County firefighters are on the scene of a wildfire burning near Tenaja Road and Cleveland Forest Road, in La Cresta.

The Chaparral Fire was reported at 12:38 p.m. Saturday. Multiple air and ground resources are on the scene, including 150 firefighters.

Evacuation orders and warnings are in place for some surrounding communities.

