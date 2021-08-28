Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Saginaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Saginaw The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Saginaw County in southeastern Michigan * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 702 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Reese to near St. Charles to 8 miles northwest of Elsie, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Frankenmuth around 705 PM EDT. Chesaning around 710 PM EDT. Birch Run and Oakley around 750 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Brant, Nelson, Garfield, Arthur, Fenmore, Burt, Gera, Buena Vista Township, Layton Corners and Swan Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH