Cottonwood County, MN

Tornado Warning issued for Cottonwood by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 18:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cottonwood The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northern Cottonwood County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 601 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located just north of Storden, or 16 miles northwest of Windom, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Jeffers around 605 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

